Vivian Thomas Jenkins
LONGVIEW — Memorial services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Ms. Vivian Thomas Jenkins was born July 30, 1953 and transition into eternal rest on August 3, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.