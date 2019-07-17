TATUM Funeral services are scheduled for W. E. Hawthorne, 75, of Tatum, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Tatum United Methodist Church. Interment, Waldrop Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Tatum United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Hawthorne was born March 12, 1944, in Franklin, LA, and died July 14, 2019.
W. E. Hawthorne
