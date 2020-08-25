MT. ENTERPRISE Funeral services are scheduled for W. N. Otwell, 83, of Mt. Enterprise, 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise. Interment, Woodlawn Heights Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Otwell was born April 12, 1937, in Bodcaw, AR., and died August 22, 2020.
W. N. Otwell
MT. ENTERPRISE Funeral services are scheduled for W. N. Otwell, 83, of Mt. Enterprise, 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise. Interment, Woodlawn Heights Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Otwell was born April 12, 1937, in Bodcaw, AR., and died August 22, 2020.
MT. ENTERPRISE Funeral services are scheduled for W. N. Otwell, 83, of Mt. Enterprise, 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise. Interment, Woodlawn Heights Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Otwell was born April 12, 1937, in Bodcaw, AR., and died August 22, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.