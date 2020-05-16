CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Walter Aubrey Wedgeworth, Sr., 91, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Wedgeworth, Sr. was born August 30, 1928, in Dotson Community of Panola County, and died May 15, 2020.
Walter Aubrey Wedgeworth, Sr.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Walter Aubrey Wedgeworth, Sr., 91, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Wedgeworth, Sr. was born August 30, 1928, in Dotson Community of Panola County, and died May 15, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Walter Aubrey Wedgeworth, Sr., 91, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Wedgeworth, Sr. was born August 30, 1928, in Dotson Community of Panola County, and died May 15, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.