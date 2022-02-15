Walter Neal Rich
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Neal Rich, 79, of Henderson will be held at 3:00 pm Tues., Feb. 15, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Rich passed away Feb. 11 2022. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
