JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Walter Rudolph Thomas, 91, of Jefferson, 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at The Captain W. M. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Interment, Sand Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Thomas was born June 10, 1928, in Bowie County and died July 13, 2019.
Walter Rudolph Thomas
