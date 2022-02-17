Walter Sparks
CARTHAGE, TX — Walter Stephen Sparks, 73, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022, in Tyler, TX. He was born on July 29, 1948, in Nacogdoches, TX. Funeral service: 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at County Line Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
