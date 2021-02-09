Wanda Brown
MARSHALL A funeral service for Wanda Brown, 76 of Marshall, Texas will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Pope City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
