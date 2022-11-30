Wanda Faith Chambers
MARSHALL — Wanda Faith Chambers, age 69, passed away in Marshall, Texas on November 22, 2022. Ms. Chambers was born in New Hampshire on February 21, 1953. No services are to be held. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
