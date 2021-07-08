Wanda Faye Robinson
MARSHALL Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday July 10,2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, DeBerry, TX. Family Hour will be Friday July 9,2021 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Black's Family Center 2308 S. Washington Marshall, Texas. Entrusted By Black's Funeral Home And Cremation Services 903-693-3611
