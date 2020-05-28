MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Wanda Faye Williams Johnson, 68, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Algoma Cemetery North, Marshall. Interment, Algoma Cemetery North. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Johnson was born February 15, 1952, in Marshall, and died May 24, 2020.
Wanda Faye Williams Johnson
