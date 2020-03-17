KILGORE Funeral services are scheduled for Wanda Jean Nail, 88, of Kilgore, formerly of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Nail was born August 23, 1931, in Gary, and died March 13, 2020.
Wanda Jean Nail
KILGORE Funeral services are scheduled for Wanda Jean Nail, 88, of Kilgore, formerly of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Nail was born August 23, 1931, in Gary, and died March 13, 2020.
KILGORE Funeral services are scheduled for Wanda Jean Nail, 88, of Kilgore, formerly of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Nail was born August 23, 1931, in Gary, and died March 13, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.