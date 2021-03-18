Wanda Jean Williams
BEAUMONT, TEXAS Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church, Marshall, TX at 11 a.m. Interment, McJohnson Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, March 19, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mrs. Williams was born December 13, 1961 and died March 10, 2021.
