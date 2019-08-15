CARTHAGE - Graveside services are scheduled for Wyman Akin, 84, of the Del Ray Community of Panola County, 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Walton Cemetery. Interment, Walton Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Akin was born April 27, 1935, and died August 14, 2019. .
Waymon Akin
CARTHAGE - Graveside services are scheduled for Wyman Akin, 84, of the Del Ray Community of Panola County, 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Walton Cemetery. Interment, Walton Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Akin was born April 27, 1935, and died August 14, 2019. .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.