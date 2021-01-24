Wayne Brooks
MARSHALL Wayne Brooks, 77, of Marshall passed away January 22, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Mr. Brooks was born October 14, 1943 to Elmer W. Brooks and Cora Scoggins Brooks. Services for Mr. Brooks will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Downs Funeral Home of Marshall.
