Wayne Elliott Fields
MARSHALL, TEXAS Funeral Service under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX for Wayne Fields will be 10:30 am, Sat. January 30, 2021 at St Joseph Catholic Church, Marshall, TX; burial Powder Mill Cemetery; viewing Fri. Jan. 29, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Wayne Fields was born December 2, 1947 and passed away on January 25, 2021
