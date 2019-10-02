SHREVEPORT, LA. Funeral services are scheduled for Wayne Gilstrap, 71, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Gary Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Gilstrap was born August 7, 1948, in Kilgore, and died September 30, 2019.
Wayne Gilstrap
