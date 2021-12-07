Wayne Mayo Bellows
CARTHAGE, TX — Funeral Services for Mr. Wayne Mayo Bellows, 91, of Carthage, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Linebarger and Rev. John Gradberg officiating. Burial will follow in the Gary Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9 - 10:00 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service.
