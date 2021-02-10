Wayne Vaught Horton
MARSHALL Wayne Vaught Horton, age 85, passed away on 2/6/2021. Mr. Horton was born on 10/1/1935 in Emory, TX. Memorial Service scheduled for Monday, 2/15/2021 at 11:00am at Little Chapel by the Lake, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
