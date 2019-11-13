COMBINE Funeral services are scheduled for Weldon Eugene Barnett, 76, of Combine, 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Old Prospect Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Barnett was born September 19, 1943, in Logansport, Louisiana, and died November 9, 2019.
Weldon Eugene Barnett
