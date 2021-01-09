Weldon Roy Mangham
LONGVIEW - A Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Greggton U.M.C. in Longview, Texas with Rev. Ricky Ricks officiating. A graveside service will be held at Walton Cemetery 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 with Rev. Ricky Ricks officiating. The family would like to thank all the numerous friends who have shown undying support and love.
