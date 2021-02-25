Wendell Lorenzo Yancy
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Wendell Lorenzo Yancy, 86, for Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Mr. Yancy was born December 20, 1934 and died February 22, 2021.
