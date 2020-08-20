DEBERRY Funeral services are scheduled for Wendell Roy Sims, of Deberry, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Interment, Centennial Cemetery, Deberry. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Sims was born April 14, 1957, and died August 14, 2020.
Wendell Roy Sims
