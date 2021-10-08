Wendy “LeLe” Akins
ELYSIAN FIELDS, TX — Wendy “LeLe” Akins, 39 of Elysian Fields, passed Oct 1, 2021 in Shreveport. She was born June 16, 1982 in Carthage. She graduated from Elysian Fields High School. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat Oct 9, 2021 at the Travis St. Chapel of the Sullivan FH, Marshall, visitation will follow the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.