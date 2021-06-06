Wesley Harold Brown, Jr.
BAUXITE, AR Wesley Harold Brown, 67, of Bauxite, Arkansas passed away June 2, 2021. He was born March 18, 1954. Memorial service held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 12 , DeBerry Baptist Church, 2218 FM 31, DeBerry, Texas. Arrangements by Smith-Benton Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.