Whitney Lynn Wingo
MARSHALL — Whitney Lynn Wingo, age 33, passed away on September 17, 2022. Ms. Wingo was born June 29, 1989 in Marshall, TX. Memorial Service on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 5:30pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation to follow the service until 8pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
