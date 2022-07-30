Wilbur McPhail Sr.
LONGVIEW — Graveside services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home in Marshall, TX are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Mr. Wilbur McPhail Sr. was born December 30, 1952 and departed this earthly life into eternal rest July 17, 2022.
