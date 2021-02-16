Wilkie R. Mickey Blake
LONGVIEW, TEXAS Services for Wilkie R. Mickey Blake, 80, of Harleton, Texas are under the direction of The Cammack Family's Welch Funeral Home. Mr. Blake died February 13, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary will be available at www.cammackfamily.com upon receipt from the family.
