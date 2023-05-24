Willard Dean Williams, Jr.
TIMPSON — Funeral service for Mr. Willard Williams Jr, 65 of Timpson, will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. A time of visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana.
