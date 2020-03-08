MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Willia Ruth Smith Clements, 88, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Smith Clements was born December 26, 1931, in Marshall, and died March 4, 2020.
Willia Ruth Smith Clements
