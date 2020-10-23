William Big Lew Christopher Lewis
TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for William Big Lew Christopher Lewis, 47, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at New Beginnings Interdenominational Christian Center, Marshall. Interment, Pine Bluff Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Lewis was born December 20, 1972, in Marshall, and died October 20, 2020.
