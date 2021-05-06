William Bill Rather
TYLER Graveside Services for William Bill Rather, 74, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Scottsville Cemetery in Scottsville, near Marshall. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Bill was born on March 24, 1947 in Marshall and passed away on May 2, 2021 in Tyler.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.