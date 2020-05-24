MARSHALL No services have been scheduled for William Billy Joseph Wunsch, 58, Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Wunsch was born November 7, 1961, and died May 19, 2020.
William Billy Joseph Wunsch
