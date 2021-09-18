William Charles “Billy” Beall
CARTHAGE, TEXAS — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the death of William Charles “Billy” Beall, 68, of Carthage, Texas. Mr. Beall was born May 26, 1953 in Ft. Worth, Texas. He passed this life September 16, 2021 in Carthage, Texas. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
