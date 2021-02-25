William Charles Soapy McCray
MARSHALL Graveside services for William Charles Soapy McCray, 68, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the New Zion Cemetery, Marshall at 2:00 p.m. Viewing, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Mr. McCray was born January 23, 1953 and died February 21, 2021.
