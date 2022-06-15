William Franklin “Bill” Palmer
MARSHALL — William Franklin “Bill” Palmer, age 97, passed away on June 10, 2022. Mr. Palmer was born on August 11, 1924 in Marshall, Texas. Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 1pm at First United Methodist Church. Visitation to follow the service. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
