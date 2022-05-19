William Henry Lemon
DEBERRY — Funeral services for William Henry Lemon, Sr., age 91, will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Crossroad Baptist Church in DeBerry. Interment, Crossroad Cemetery. Viewing Friday, May 20, 2022 from 1 to 7 at Lewis Funeral Home.
