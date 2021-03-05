William Jacob Patre
MARHALL William Jacob Patre, 72, passed away on February 15, 2021 at his home in Marshall, Texas. Mr. Patre was born on July 17, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri. A graveside service for Mr. Patre will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements made by Downs Funeral Home.
