There will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the Linden Church of Christ with Billy Hunt officiating.
William Patrick Wood
LINDEN — William Patrick Wood, 88, of Hughes Springs, Texas passed away on October 27, 2021. Mr. Wood was born February 10, 1933
