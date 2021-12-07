William Robert Duke
CARTHAGE — William Robert Duke, 83, passed away on December 4, 2021, at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Hawthorn Funeral Home on Wednesday December 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Dr. Charles Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Clayton Cemetery and a visitation will be held Tuesday December 7, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
