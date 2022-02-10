William T Russell
KARNACK, TX — William T Russell, 86, Karnack passed away Feb 4, 2022. He was born July 7, 1935 in the Blackjack Community to Euel Clyde and Stella Ree Deason Russell. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm, Sat, Feb 12, 2022, at the Travis St Chapel of Sullivan FH burial at Andrews Cem, Karnack. Visitation 6-8 pm on Fri, Feb 11 at the funeral home. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.