William Waites
JEFFERSON — Services for Mr. William Waites, 86, of Jefferson, Texas will be 11:00am Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Belview Baptist Church in Smithland, Texas. Burial will follow at Core Cemetery. Public visitation is Friday, December 16, 2022, at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home from 11:00am -5:00pm. Mr. Waites was born October 5, 1936, and transitioned December 7, 2022.
