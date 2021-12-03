William “Willie” Titsworth
MARSHALL — William “Willie” Titsworth, passed away on November 30, 2021. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 2 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Graveside service will be held at Gill Cemetery on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2:00pm. Full obituary/online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.