MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Willie B. Jernigan, 81, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, St. James Cemetery. Visitation, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jernigan was born August 23, 1937, in Elysian Fields, and died August 14, 2019.
Willie B. Jernigan
