WASKOM Graveside services are scheduled for Willie C. Manning, 80, of Waskom, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Manning was born March 1, 1940, in Marshall, and died October 12, 2020.
Willie C. Manning
