PANOLA COUNTY Funeral services are scheduled for Willie Drew Pitts, 92, of Woods Community, 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Woods Cemetery. Interment, Woods Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Pitts was born March 20, 1928, in Woods Community of Panola County, and died April 14, 2020.
Willie Drew Pitts
