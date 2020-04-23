MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Willie Gene Whitaker, 85, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Whitaker was born November 29, 1934, in Longview, and died April 21, 2020.
Willie Gene Whitaker
