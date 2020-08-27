TYLER Graveside services are scheduled for Willie Wig James Jackson, 60, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Motley Cemetery, Waskom. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jackson was born February 3, 1960, in Waskom, and died August 19, 2020.
Willie Wig James Jackson
