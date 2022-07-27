Willie Mae Brown
SCOTTSVILLE — Willie Mae Brown, age 89, passed away on July 19, 2022. Ms. Brown was born October 24, 1932 in Marshall, Texas. Visitation on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1pm at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
