MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Willie Mae Lester, 72, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hayward-Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Interment, Powder Mill Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Hayward-Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Lester was born September 26, 1946, and died July 4, 2019.
Willie Mae Lester
